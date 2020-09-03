Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) is Greenspring Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenspring Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823,083 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenspring Associates LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Cloudflare stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a PE ratio of -55.74. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $8,646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,555,969 shares of company stock worth $424,818,002. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

