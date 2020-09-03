CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) were up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 276,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 137,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 142,000 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $289,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

