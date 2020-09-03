Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

CCEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,393. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

