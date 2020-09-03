CoinEx Token Hits One Day Volume of $920,201.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $920,201.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.