Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $75,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $829,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 392,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

