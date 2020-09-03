COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,963. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.