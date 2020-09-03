COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ELPVY stock remained flat at $$10.68 during trading hours on Thursday. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

