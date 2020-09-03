COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of ELPVY stock remained flat at $$10.68 during trading hours on Thursday. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile
