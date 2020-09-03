ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in August

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 30th total of 928,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. Analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ConforMIS
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
