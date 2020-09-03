ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in August

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 30th total of 928,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. Analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

