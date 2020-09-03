Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Consolidated Water worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 339.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

