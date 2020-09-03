Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-693 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.73 million.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,328. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.79 and its 200 day moving average is $299.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

