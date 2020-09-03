Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.42

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 227604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,050,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Core-Mark by 27.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 204,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

