Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:HWX) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 143,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 176,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a market cap of $180.41 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 109.41 and a quick ratio of 108.01.

About Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

