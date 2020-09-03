Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.86. 2,418,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $359.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

