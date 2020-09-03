Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $84.19 and last traded at $85.69. Approximately 532,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,024,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Specifically, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,028,288 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

