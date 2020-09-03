Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lessened by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,922 shares during the period. Crowdstrike accounts for approximately 12.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.25. 21,054,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,648. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

