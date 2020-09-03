CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,139.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $125,777.93 and approximately $24,139.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00125089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00207621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.01577597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175885 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

