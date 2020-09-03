Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the July 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 379,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

