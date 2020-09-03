Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other Cyclopharm news, insider James McBrayer 1,015,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th.

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

