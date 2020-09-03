DATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. DATA has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $495,703.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. In the last week, DATA has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00125089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00207621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.01577597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175885 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, UEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

