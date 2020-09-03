Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,493,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 4,236,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

