Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.07. 1,274,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,534. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $72,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,684. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

