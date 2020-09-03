Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 97,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. 14,445,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,986,654. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

