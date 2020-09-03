Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,456,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,914,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

