Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 344,764 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,160 shares of company stock valued at $158,613,818. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,950,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

