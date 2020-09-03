Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading Down 1.1%

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Daxor Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

