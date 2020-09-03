Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.37. 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Well Done LLC owned 1.03% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

