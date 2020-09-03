DecentBet Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $394,246.92 and approximately $4,606.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $602.06 or 0.05625783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

