Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Hits $600,040.09

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $600,040.09 and $2,393.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.05637077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

