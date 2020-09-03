Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Update

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DENN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,234. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $748.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

