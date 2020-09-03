Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares Up 5.7%

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.72. 17,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

