Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) were up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 23,404,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,837,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

