Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price rose 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 42,878,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 38,591,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14,228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,092 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

