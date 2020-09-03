Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 30th total of 19,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 1,185,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $928.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

