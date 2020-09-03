DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Trading Down 1.3%

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. 13,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 38,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35.

About DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.