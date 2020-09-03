Dods Group (LON:DODS) Issues Earnings Results

Dods Group (LON:DODS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON DODS remained flat at $GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.19. Dods Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09).
Dods Group Company Profile
