Dods Group (LON:DODS) Issues Earnings Results

Dods Group (LON:DODS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON DODS remained flat at $GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,521. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.19. Dods Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09).

Dods Group Company Profile

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

