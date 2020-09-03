Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 2,214,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after purchasing an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,906.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 529,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

