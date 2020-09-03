Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of D traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 4,558,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,539. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.