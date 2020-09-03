Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.46–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.2-52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.59 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.91–1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $7.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 843,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

