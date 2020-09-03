Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,958. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

