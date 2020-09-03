EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

EFL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,903. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

