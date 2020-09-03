Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.