Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

