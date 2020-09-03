Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ETV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.