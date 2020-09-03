Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.
NYSE ETV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
