Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $6.97. 2,116,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,016,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23.

Ebang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.