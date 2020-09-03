Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00016525 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, Elastos has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00125220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01585462 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175916 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

