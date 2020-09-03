Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $110,760.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00.

Shares of EA traded down $6.74 on Thursday, hitting $132.82. 3,428,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,024. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.