Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,025. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

