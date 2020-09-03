Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,501 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $123,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.00. 240,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,217. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

