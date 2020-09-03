Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

