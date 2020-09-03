Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 30th total of 1,847,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 774.6 days.

EMRAF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Get Emera alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.