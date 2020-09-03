Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,011. Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Epirus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epirus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.