Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,011. Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
